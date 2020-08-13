These seniors are posing as Hollywood stars to raise money for Alzheimer's research

By Ashley Vaughan, CNN

Updated 2:19 PM ET, Thu August 13, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Some of the calendar models pose as the members of the &quot;Star Trek&quot; cast.
Some of the calendar models pose as the members of the "Star Trek" cast.

(CNN)With each flash of the camera, these beautiful people "smize" with their eyes and work their best angles.

Decked out in colorful wigs, makeup and costumes, the mature models are recreating iconic movie scenes and characters for their annual calendar. The glitzy group are all seniors from a Washington state assisted living community, and proceeds from sales of the calendar go to the Alzheimer's Association.
"All of the money we raise goes to them. We really believe in it. We deal with it (Alzheimer's disease) here every day," Marketing and Community Relations Director Jennifer Angell said. "It's very close to our hearts."
Proceeds from the community&#39;s calendar sales go toward Alzheimer&#39;s research.
Proceeds from the community's calendar sales go toward Alzheimer's research.
Angell, an amateur photographer whose last name is pronounced "angel," came up with the idea to transform everyday grandmas and grandpas into iconic entertainers after noticing an uncanny resemblance between one of her seniors and Hollywood legend Katherine Hepburn.
    She took the lookalike's photo and started casting other residents at the Village Concepts Communities -- Spiritwood at Pine Lake facility.
    Read More
    "I thought, 'well, let's do all of them. I'll start buying the costumes,' and we put them into a calendar situation," Angell told CNN.
    When the first box of calendars hit the shelves three years ago, Angell says the community sold more than 150. "They were going really quick and I had to keep ordering and ordering," she exclaims. "The seniors were so proud."
    Dale Voigt poses as famed Hollywood filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock.
    Photos: Cast of characters tackles Alzheimer's
    Dale Voigt poses as famed Hollywood filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 6
    Best friends Kip Steele, right, and Jack Guptil pose as Hollywood&#39;s Blues Brothers. &quot;I am lover of life,&quot; said Steele.
    Photos: Cast of characters tackles Alzheimer's
    Best friends Kip Steele, right, and Jack Guptil pose as Hollywood's Blues Brothers. "I am lover of life," said Steele.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 6
    A Spiritwood resident poses as Liza Minelli in the 1972 film &quot;Cabaret.&quot;
    Photos: Cast of characters tackles Alzheimer's
    A Spiritwood resident poses as Liza Minelli in the 1972 film "Cabaret."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 6
    This Spiritwood resident gives a regal wave as the Queen Elizabeth II.
    Photos: Cast of characters tackles Alzheimer's
    This Spiritwood resident gives a regal wave as the Queen Elizabeth II.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 6
    Spiritwood at Pine Lake residents take on the Hollywood classic &quot;Grease.&quot;
    Photos: Cast of characters tackles Alzheimer's
    Spiritwood at Pine Lake residents take on the Hollywood classic "Grease."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 6
    Juanita Oney strikes a post as Hollywood glamor icon Marilyn Monroe.
    Photos: Cast of characters tackles Alzheimer's
    Juanita Oney strikes a post as Hollywood glamor icon Marilyn Mon