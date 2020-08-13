These seniors are posing as Hollywood stars to raise money for Alzheimer's research

(CNN) With each flash of the camera, these beautiful people "smize" with their eyes and work their best angles.

Decked out in colorful wigs, makeup and costumes, the mature models are recreating iconic movie scenes and characters for their annual calendar. The glitzy group are all seniors from a Washington state assisted living community, and proceeds from sales of the calendar go to the Alzheimer's Association.

"All of the money we raise goes to them. We really believe in it. We deal with it (Alzheimer's disease) here every day," Marketing and Community Relations Director Jennifer Angell said. "It's very close to our hearts."

Proceeds from the community's calendar sales go toward Alzheimer's research.

Angell, an amateur photographer whose last name is pronounced "angel," came up with the idea to transform everyday grandmas and grandpas into iconic entertainers after noticing an uncanny resemblance between one of her seniors and Hollywood legend Katherine Hepburn.

She took the lookalike's photo and started casting other residents at the Village Concepts Communities -- Spiritwood at Pine Lake facility.

