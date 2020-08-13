A scientist found a tongue-eating parasite in the mouth of a fish

(CNN) In the course of studying wrasse skulls, an evolutionary biologist found a parasite hiding inside a fish's mouth. And not only had the louse eaten the fish's tongue -- it effectively replaced it.

The parasite, a tongue-eating louse, is found in a variety of fish and ecosystems, but it's not known to what degree. The accidental discovery could spur further research into the parasite.

The thought of a bug-like creature feeding on tongues is enough to make any non-expert shudder, but for Kory Evans, an assistant professor in the Department of BioSciences at Rice University, it was an exciting find.

Evans studies how traits evolved in fish -- a good evolutionary model, since they make up half of all vertebrate species. He's mostly interested in their skulls, including how they form and what factors impact their shape.

His current project involves scanning hundreds of species of wrasses (he charts his research on Twitter with the hashtag #BackDatWrasseUp ). Wrasses are the second-largest family of fish, and Evans is creating three-dimensional models of their skeletons to test some evolutionary hypotheses.

