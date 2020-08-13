Sister of slain tech CEO Fahim Saleh memorializes her brother in powerful and emotional Medium post

(CNN) In a powerful and emotional Medium post, the sister of murdered technology entrepreneur Fahim Saleh recounts receiving the news that her brother was found dismembered in a New York City apartment last month.

"I dropped the phone and crawled onto the wooden floor, touching its cold, hard surface with the palms of my hands. I shook my head. 'No, no,' I said, my hair falling over my face," Ruby Angela Saleh wrote in the post. "'What are they saying?' I looked up at my husband. He was already crying, as if he had accepted these words about my brother as truth. His crying didn't make sense to me because this news couldn't possibly be real," she wrote.

Saleh is eight years older than her brother who died at the age of 33.

He was found dead at his New York City apartment with his head and limbs cut off from his body, allegedly at the hands of his executive assistant. Tyrese Haspil, 21, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, his attorneys said last month

"While we were growing up, I felt more like a mother to Fahim than a sister. When he was a toddler too wild to finish a meal, I ran after him with spoonfuls of rice and chicken. I gave him baths, I changed his diapers, and I was petrified the first time I saw his nose bleed." Saleh wrote in the post, remembering her younger brother.

