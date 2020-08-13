'Extinct' large blue butterfly successfully reintroduced to UK

London (CNN) Finally, some good news! Conservationists have successfully reintroduced previously extinct large blue butterflies to the UK, with the creatures populating parts of the country for the first time in 150 years.

Around 750 large blue butterflies, recognizable by the distinct row of black spots on its upper forewing, emerged this summer in Rodborough Common in Gloucestershire, southwest England, after experts released 1,100 larvae to the site last year.

The globally endangered creatures, which have a wingspan of more than two inches, were declared extinct in Britain in 1979 and hadn't been seen in Rodborough for 150 years.

Experts spent five years preparing for the butterflies to be reintroduced to the area.

Experts from the National Trust, Butterfly Conservation, the Limestone's Living Legacies Back from the Brink project, Natural England, Royal Entomological Society and the Minchinhampton and Rodborough Committees of Commoners spent five years preparing the area for the butterflies.

Key to the project's success was to control the area's red ant populations -- "myrmica sabuleti" -- which are crucial to the large blue butterfly's life cycle.

