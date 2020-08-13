Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and author of the book "OK Boomer, Let's Talk: How My Generation Got Left Behind." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely her own. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the American economy. But one group has been hit particularly hard: already struggling millennials.

While these proposals have not yet become policy, they are at least having an impact, including on older Democratic Party leaders. But that's part of the problem: Our leaders see millennials as children with nice ideas, not as equals ready to take our fair share of power. If we want the future to look brighter, let's elect the people who have a bigger stake in it.

But we are also the first generation that is downwardly mobile, set to do worse than our parents and our grandparents.

Race is also a big factor here. Systemic racial discrimination in employment, housing and basic freedom and liberty cut off avenues for Black and brown families to find stability and build wealth. The results of those inequities -- poverty, lack of opportunity, low pay, little savings and low rates of home ownership -- are now magnified in the more diverse millennial generation.

Rents, too, have exploded since boomers were young -- and Black and brown renters pay more in rent for similar homes in similar neighborhoods . In other words, millennials generally hold more debt, have higher basic living costs and make less money than generations before, with those of color being disproportionately affected.

And now coronavirus.

The job loss numbers are extreme and especially devastating for workers of color. But there are also more subtle reverberations that are coming down the pike -- and they may not be so easy to quantify. While working from home with no childcare is a challenge for every parent, that burden is not shared equally. Anecdotes abound about women leaving or scaling back at work because, despite believing they were in egalitarian relationships, moms are doing much more than dads -- and it turns out that doing it all is impossible. Slowly, researchers and surveyors are beginning to quantify these burdens, and the results are not exactly the stuff of feminist dreams.

According to pre-coronavirus data analyzed by the Council on Contemporary Families , when parents work from home, women wind up doing more of the housework and children spend twice as much time with their work-from-home moms than they do with work-from-home dads. Unsurprisingly, once coronavirus hit telecommuting moms reported higher levels of anxiety, loneliness and depression compared to what working mothers reported before the pandemic. Dads are doing better -- their levels of anxiety actually decreased when they transitioned to working from home. According to International Monetary Fund economists, women have borne the brunt of coronavirus financial harms, and the blows threaten to roll back decades of progress toward gender equality.

This problem falls heavily on millennials, who are parents to most of America's young children. And it falls particularly heavily on women, who accounted for more than half of this spring's job losses.

This does not bode well for the futures of millennials, which is why our political parties need to support sending more politicians from this demographic (and those younger than we are) to DC.

Get our free weekly newsletter Sign up for CNN Opinion's new newsletter. Join us on Twitter and Facebook

Millennials have spent our entire lives hearing the cliché that we are "the future." Well, we're not so young anymore, and older generations haven't done much to make our futures better and brighter. The chaos of coronavirus, though devastating, has also been clarifying: Our suffering is preventable. We are a nation isolated and hurting because of bad political choices, not bad luck. And it's time for the people in charge to hand over the reins and let the young save ourselves.