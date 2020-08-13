Our pandemic back-to-school supply list

Text by Matt Villano and illustrations by Max Pepper, CNN

Updated 4:53 AM ET, Thu August 13, 2020

Here are nine school year essentials for students returning during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are nine school year essentials for students returning during the coronavirus pandemic.
The basics: Kids still need paper, erasers and scissors whether they're learning at home or school.
The new basics: Kids need to have face masks to wear and hand sanitizer (when they can't wash their hands).
Lanyards: Lanyards or other cords are good for keeping masks around a child's neck.
Connectivity: With so much learning happening online, reliable Wi-Fi or hard-wired Ethernet is a necessity.
A device: Parents, schools and school districts need to equip each student with a mobile device so everyone can learn virtually.
Headphones: They help kids tune out siblings and working parents at home or fellow students at school to focus on their lessons.
A workspace: Parents who can swing it may want to get each child a desk.