Here are nine school year essentials for students returning during the coronavirus pandemic.

The basics: Kids still need paper, erasers and scissors whether they're learning at home or school.

The new basics: Kids need to have face masks to wear and hand sanitizer (when they can't wash their hands).

Lanyards: Lanyards or other cords are good for keeping masks around a child's neck.

Connectivity: With so much learning happening online, reliable Wi-Fi or hard-wired Ethernet is a necessity.

A device: Parents, schools and school districts need to equip each student with a mobile device so everyone can learn virtually.