Nomad makes tech accessories that are built to last. They’re super durable, simple in design and always very sleek. (And if you’re a fan of leather, Nomad’s got you covered.)

Best of all, Nomad’s entire site is 30% off in celebration of the brand’s eight-year anniversary. Plus, a few picks will be 40% off for each day of the sale. See below for a few of our favorites from the brand, and get everything you need to spruce up your tech while it’s marked down.

Cases and Apple Watch straps

Active Rugged Case for iPhone 11 Pro ($34.95, originally $49.95; nomadgoods.com)

Rugged, minimal and loaded with protection, this case is truly top-notch. It’s made from hydrophobic leather, so it’s resistant to moisture from sweaty workouts, spills and rain. And it features 6-foot drop protection, as well as a raised bumper to protect your screen.

Rugged Case for AirPods ($23.95, originally $34.95; nomadgoods.com)

We’ve long been fans of this AirPods case. The brown Horween leather, sourced in the US, makes your earbuds look sleeker than ever. That, plus added protection, makes this a major win.

Rugged Case for AirPods Pro ($23.95, originally $34.95; nomadgoods.com)

The same AirPods case is also available for AirPods Pro. Solid black is certainly a cool look, and it comes with a lanyard attachment point for an optional wrist strap (a strap is not included, though). These are back-ordered right now and expected to ship later in August.

Active Leather Watch Strap ($48.95, originally $69.95; nomadgoods.com)

Designed for everyday use, this strap is resistant to water, sweat and spills, thanks to hydrophobic leather, and the lugs and buckle are made from stainless steel. If you want to dig a little deeper into the strap, read our full review here.

Charging accessories

Base Station Stand ($59.95, originally $99.95; nomadgoods.com)

This wireless charging stand earned its spot among our favorite tech products. The padded, leather charge surface against the black metal base will fit right in at your home office. It charges at up to 10 watts and includes an 18-watt USB-A to USB-C power adapter.

Kevlar Lightning Cable USB-A ($23.95, originally $34.95; nomadgoods.com)

When we tested these charging cables, we were thoroughly impressed. They’re designed for durability and have a Kevlar outer braid and central core. There’s also a thick moisture barrier underneath the outer braid, which protects your charging cable from the inside out. Plus, it comes with an integrated cable tie — a nice touch.