The coronavirus pandemic is changing everything, including Americans’ relationship with money.

As people are forced to curtail everyday activities due to the pandemic, many have gotten a taste of saving money for the first time. Consumer spending, which makes up more than two-thirds of economic activity, plummeted 10.1% in the second quarter, the largest drop on record. In tandem, the savings rate (the portion of personal income going to savings) skyrocketed to an unprecedented 25.7%, compared to just 9.5% in the first quarter.

So despite widespread economic carnage, there’s a significant population of Americans who have managed to put money away for the future.

“This is a moment of opportunity,” said Bruce McClary, a spokesman for the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. “If you’re in that situation, you can think about what to do to help that money grow, to put that money aside, to keep it for a substantial safety net for emergencies in the future. It’s nice to commit some of that to some fun activities, but the majority of that money should be kept in savings.”

As stores and restaurants reopen in some areas of the country, increasing the temptations to spend, it’s vital to keep the savings ball rolling, especially with the importance of having an emergency fund clearer than ever.

While it may not be realistic to think you will permanently keep your spending as low as it’s been while you were staying at home, there are plenty of tactics you can use to maintain your new attitude about savings even as normal life resumes.

Habits are at the heart

Habits are like muscles — they’re trained over time and don’t just form overnight. But strong habits are at the heart of successful budgeting. When working on your financial habits, it’s important to figure out what works best for you, and be flexible with yourself without completely derailing from your goals.

Habits don’t form accidentally. Being intentional, especially at the onset, and approaching budgeting with determination and consistency are vital.

“It’s crucially important that people set out their budget concretely, in writing. Having a budget written out makes it much more likely to be successful, and gives a way to evaluate one’s progress,” said Melinda Opperman, president of Credit.org, a consumer credit counseling agency. “For sustainability, we urge people to keep tracking every dollar they spend. They can compare their spending to their proposed written budget and make adjustments, but without tracking and keeping a written budget, there’s no way to know how far off the mark one is getting.”

Creating a budget helps you stay financially on track, or at least know when you're off course.

While tracking is key to identifying areas to improve on, the method you use to track is completely up to you. Choose whatever will make it most likely that you’ll stick to it and create a new habit.

“If you’re tracking spending, you can use a smartphone, a notebook, save receipts in a shoebox, create a spreadsheet, make entries in a pocket calendar, or any other technique that works for you,” Opperman said. “If you’re into tech, get a budget tracking app. If you’re artistic, create a bullet journal.”

One common budgeting mistake is putting undue pressure on yourself to be perfect. If you acknowledge that budgeting is more about building awareness of your spending behavior than it is sticking to the “right” path, you’ll give yourself a greater chance of success and sustainability.

“Budgeting is like playing a match of chess: you set up a game plan. You research your opponent and do all this work to get the best game you can, and as soon as the match starts, you adjust your plan,” said Jesse Mecham, CEO of budgeting software company You Need a Budget. “Budgeting is not about setting your plan in stone. Budgeting is about being dynamic.”

And if even the sound of the word “budget” makes you shudder, shift gears a bit and create a spending plan instead. Both help you build strong habits with your money, but a spending plan reframes the exercise so you think of saving as allocating money you spend on yourself, rather than an austerity measure curtailing your spending outside of a predetermined range.

What’s valuable to you?