Another day, another way to personalize the reality that is wearing protective face masks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reminiscent of granny-glasses chains, or those utilitarian cords that keep your sunglasses around your neck during active, outdoorsy moments, chic lanyards attached to face masks are popping up around the necks of celebrities and stylish folks all over Instagram.

In addition to keeping you from continually losing your favorite masks, and helping reduce unnecessary mask and face touching, the lanyards (which are also being called “face mask necklaces” or “face mask chains”) are a playful, fun accessory. And a lot of entrepreneurs on Etsy are making them now, so you can support a small business in the process. Keep scrolling for our favorites.

ReuvenDesigns Face Mask Chain Gold Necklace ($14.25; etsy.com)

This gold-plated chain attaches to your face mask loops with large clasps, and converts to a paperclip chain necklace when detached.

SweetDalda Gold Box Chain for Mask ($23; etsy.com)

This chunky gold-plated 26-inch option is edgy-cool.

NohemnByNohelia Face Mask Necklace ($19.99; etsy.com)

With or without the prettiest pink or mint-colored masks, these chains have moon and star designs worked in.

NamasteAlive Face Mask Chain ($15; etsy.com)

Personalize yours with your name in adorable letter beads.

Thedarlingcorner Face Mask Chain ($10; etsy.com)

Extremely versatile, these come in thick or thin gold or silver metal, as well as brown, black or beige leather.

TheSleepyCottage Mask Chain Necklace with Tassels in Blossom (starting at $14.40; etsy.com)

This long brass chain is adorned with bright pagoda tassels at each end for an extra girly touch.

FireflyFeelingBright Face Mask Chain ($7; etsy.com)