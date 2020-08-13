Yes, it’s still summer, but there’s nothing stopping you from getting cozy on the couch with the AC blasting, dreaming of cooler fall days. And while you’re doing that, make sure that you’re cuddled up with Brooklinen’s latest release: a striking, handcrafted throw blanket and pillow created in partnership with Anchal, a sister-run nonprofit that works with women artisans in India to create hand-stitched textiles.

The rundown

The limited-edition, handcrafted pieces blend traditional Kantha quilting techniques with modern geometric design; the result is museum-worthy, yet functional decor featuring a Brooklinen-exclusive minimalist, patchwork pattern and colors — the blue, tan and cream are a trio of especially calming hues.

Made from organic, fair-trade cotton, each piece also played a significant role in providing employment opportunities for women during the Covid-19 pandemic: Artisans were able to work on the textiles from home while India was under a nationwide lockdown in the spring.

The lowdown

Brooklinen x Anchal Collection PHOTO: Brooklinen

Brooklinen sent over a throw and pillow for me to feel for myself, and both certainly deliver when it comes to the softness you’re looking for in such items. But more than that, they both feel handmade, thanks to authentic details like slight variations in the size of stitches. A particularly personal touch: The artisan who worked on the blanket embroiders her name onto the blanket’s tag.

The throw is lightweight enough to use in the summer, though certainly snuggly enough to provide some warmth. At 54-inches by 74-inches, it’s also luxuriously large and certainly able to fit an adult underneath. The pillow cover (which comes with an optional pillow insert), meanwhile, features a sturdy gold zipper. It’s soft enough to rest your head upon, and attractive enough to use in a purely decorative sense.

The bottom line

Brooklinen x Anchal Collection PHOTO: Brooklinen

Outfit your home with the throw or pillow separately (the throw is $199, while the pillow cover is $69, or $89 with an insert included), or put them together for a perfectly coordinated look with the $288 set.