With at-home workouts hotter than ever during these trying times, no solution has risen to the top quite like the smart indoor bike. Need proof? Peloton currently has 2.6 million members in its virtual riding community, and more than 1.1 million users signed up for free trials of the Peloton app at the start of Covid-19. Yup, it’s really that popular.

But once you’ve got the fancy bike in your home — reminder, it starts at $2,245, and the monthly subscription costs $39 a month — there’s still some shopping to be done. We’ve found a slew of must-have indoor cycling accessories, from socks and towels to weights and water bottles. But truly, none is more important to your Peloton ride than the heart rate monitor.

Best heart rate monitors for Peloton

Both the American Heart Association and the US Department of Health and Human Services recommend adults engage in 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise weekly. A heart rate monitoring device is key to verifying you’re hitting this goal, but these come in many forms (from hundreds of brands, too), which can make buying one a tricky process.

We talked to Dr. Eugene Chung, chair of the American College of Cardiology’s sports and exercise leadership council and director of sports cardiology at the University of Michigan, about why exactly Peloton riders should be using a heart rate monitor in the first place.

“For recreational athletes, heart rate monitors can be used to reach a target heart rate zone or range, thus optimizing your workout — or ensuring you reach your maximal workout,” he explained. “You can also monitor how the heart rate accelerates and recovers. It gives you a very accurate barometer of fitness.”

PHOTO: Peloton

Adds Peloton instructor Olivia Amato, “Heart rate data is a great way to track your progress over time, and ensure you are training safely and effectively. Sometimes you may want to focus on power and elevating your heart, when other times you may want to keep your heart rate steady and consistent for endurance training. We need to incorporate both types of training in order to be healthy, well-rounded athletes.”

And for those who are recovering from an injury, Chung says monitors are a great way to stay within a certain zone of stress — scaling back or pushing harder as needed — as they rebuild endurance and conditioning.

How to choose a heart rate monitor

As for what shoppers should keep in mind when they’re perusing the sea of monitors out there, Amato says you first need to identify what exactly you need the device for — everyday health tracking or sport-specific training.

PHOTO: iStock

“If it is just for health, a watch is a fine choice since you can easily wear it every day. If you fall into the sport-specific category, you should consider what sports you will be training in — riding, running, strength training, HIIT training, swimming or maybe all of the above,” she says. “You also need to consider how accurate you want/need the data to be. Data from a watch won’t be quite as accurate as a chest strap. Watches have optical sensors and are super convenient, but usually can’t keep up with the highs and lows of HIIT workouts and/or quick bursts of power. If you are going for comfort and accuracy, but something that you will only wear when working out, the armband heart rate monitors are a good option.”

Currently, Amazon has hundreds of heart rate monitoring devices on its site. (Peloton also offers one for $49.) We sifted through the myriad options to surface those with the most reviews and highest star ratings. Below, you can find the top sellers broken into categories by format — heart monitor watches, chest monitors and arm bands.

Starting at $25 and going up to a few hundred bucks, these heart rate monitors are the most favored on Amazon right now. Whether you’re hopping on your Pelo or logging onto the app for a serious interval run, these devices will make your workouts more efficient by using heart rate metrics to help you train intelligently.

Best heart rate monitor watches

Apple Watch Series 5 (starting at $399; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 5 PHOTO: Amazon

Number of reviews: 3,900+

The Apple Watch may be best known as the ultra-intuitive timepiece that pings you about everything from texts and emails to news alerts and weather updates, but the device’s heart rate monitoring capability is one of its core, fundamental features. While the Peloton bike provides all its own metrics, the Apple Watch is the only watch that is compatible with the Peloton app — so if you’re opting for an off-bike boot camp or cardio class, the Apple Watch will link directly with the app, providing all your workout metrics in real time.

Beyond workouts, the watch also has the ECG app that can actually record an electrocardiogram to detect atrial fibrillation (an irregular heart rhythm) and the Heart app which will then deliver a notification to the wearer. Yes, really!

Chung says this watch can be a literal lifesaver by warning of potentially dangerous health complications. Beyond that, Apple Watch also acts a general guardian of health, reminding users to stay active throughout the day (the device’s “stand reminders” at 10 to the hour are a favorite among Amazon reviewers). Want to spend even less? Grab up the Series 3 (24,000+ reviews) for just $199.

Garmin Forerun