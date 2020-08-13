Temperatures are hitting their summer stride by now, so it’s a good time to swap out your old cotton T-shirts for sports and workout gear that’ll keep you cool, even when it’s scorching hot out. And it’s perfect timing with Amazon’s current slew of discounts on men’s and women’s Adidas clothing, with shorts and T-shirts up to 30% off.

Read on for some of our favorite picks from the sale — but shop fast, as the deals end soon. One word of caution: As seems to be typical on Amazon, prices can vary between sizes and colors, so double-check before you buy.

Men’s styles

Adidas Heat.RDY Club Tee ($30.10, originally $50; amazon.com)

Adidas Heat.RDY Club Tee PHOTO: Amazon

Designed for tennis, this T-shirt moves with your serves and returns, and helps you stay cool when you’re working up a sweat.

Adidas Men’s 25/7 Rise Up N Run Parley Tee ($33.70, originally $45; amazon.com)

Adidas Men's 25/7 Rise Up N Run Parley Tee PHOTO: Amazon

Made from recycled materials, this breezy T-shirt is ready to go any hour of the day, thanks to its reflectivity for heading out in the evenings and Climacool construction to keep you cool and dry.

Adidas Mens Heat.RDY Shorts ($25.20, originally $50; amazon.com)

Adidas Mens Heat.RDY Shorts PHOTO: Amazon

Designed for summer days, these tennis shorts are breathable and air-cooling to keep you comfortable on and off the court.

Women’s styles

Adidas Go-To Tee ($25.44, originally $35; amazon.com)

Adidas Go-To Tee PHOTO: Amazon

This everyday workout T-shirt is made from soft fabric and comes in a shade to match each of your leggings. Plus, it wicks moisture away from your body when you’re warm, too.

Adidas Own the Run Response AEROREADY Climacool Fitted Full Length Running Leggings ($23.90, originally $60; amazon.com)

Adidas Own the Run Response AEROREADY Climacool Fitted Full Length Running Leggings PHOTO: Amazon

A purpose-designed pair of leggings (and not just the cotton ones in your drawer) can really help make a run or jog more comfortable. These full-length, breathable running leggings have medium compression (sizing is essentially one size down) and are made with recycled polyester, too.

Adidas Women D2m Solid Tee ($15, originally $22; amazon.com)

Adidas Women D2m Solid Tee PHOTO: Amazon

This training T-shirt moves with you as you hit your circuit rotations o