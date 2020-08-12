Six new coronavirus cases detected in small Alaskan town where almost everyone lives in the same building

(CNN) A family of six in Whittier, Alaska -- where almost all of the city's residents live in one building -- has contracted Covid-19, officials said.

Owing to the unique history of Whittier, about 85% of the town's 280 year-round residents live in one, 14-story building called Begich Towers, city manager Jim Hunt told CNN.

Originally constructed by the US Army Corps of Engineers in the 1950s, the Begich Towers has 196 units and operates as a condominium complex, according to the building's website.

The six people who came down with the virus all live in that building.

"Upon receiving the positive test results, the patients were immediately placed in isolation -- away from others," Paul Mueller, the CEO of the Eastern Aleutian Tribes, said in a statement.

