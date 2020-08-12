Florida sheriff bans his deputies and office visitors from wearing masks on a day his county broke records for Covid-19 deaths

(CNN) A mandate from a local sheriff in Florida is going against the recommendations from scientists and government officials: masks will not be worn.

That was the requirement spelled out in an August 11 email to the department from Sheriff Billy Woods of the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The mandate came as the City of Ocala, Florida put a required Mask Mandate Ordinance in place in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The Ocala City Council passed an emergency ordinance last week, requiring masks inside businesses. Though the city's mayor vetoed the ordinance on Monday, the City Council overrode the veto on Wednesday.

"Now, that ordinance exempts government entities and leaves the decision to the figure heads," Woods explained in the email, obtained by CNN. "So, as for us, my order will stand as is when you are on-duty/working as my employee and representing my Office -- masks will not be worn."

Woods then listed out a few exceptions when masks need to be worn: at the courthouse, schools, hospitals and while on patrol and responding to a nursing home or involving a "High Risk Elderly individual," he said in the email.

