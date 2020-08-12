Children's theme park employee punched in the face for enforcing park's mask policy

(CNN) A teen working at a children's theme park in Pennsylvania was punched in the face for enforcing the park's face mask policy, police say.

The 17-year-old employee was "aggressively punched by both a female and a male," on Sunday at Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, according to Middletown Township Police Lieutenant Stephen Forman. The park is located just 26 miles outside of Philadelphia.

There was no push back when the teen first approached the guests to remind them to wear their masks, according to CNN affiliate WPVI . But later, when the employee reminded them a second time, the guests turned violent. It's unclear where in the park these encounters took place.

The theme park reopened late July with a mask policy in place that mandates face masks be worn in all public spaces. Failure to comply with the park's policy will prohibit guests from entering or remaining in the park, their website says.

"Face coverings are required for guests age 2 and older while in the park except as stated here," Sesame Place's website reads . "Guests are not required to wear them while eating and drinking, or in designated relaxation areas of the park. Face coverings are not allowed in the water (e.g., the water slides and all other water attractions in the park)."

