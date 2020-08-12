She's a great grandma to 88 and she just turned 100. This is how they celebrated

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) When you live to see your 100th birthday, even the coronavirus can't stop the party.

Julia Lee Kelley, celebrated turning the big 100 with a drive-thru birthday celebration, over the weekend. "Thank the Lord for allowing me to make it to 100," Kelley told CNN.

She has lived to see six generations in her family. She is a mother to five children and grandmother to 30 grandchildren, 88 great-grandchildren, 49 great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild.

"No way you can let a century go by and not celebrate," Kelley's great-granddaughter, Kelley Oakley said.

Kelley's grandsons show the 100-year-old some birthday love.

The family originally planned to celebrate Kelley's centennial birthday by renting out a building and throwing a party. However, due to the ongoing pandemic and public health measures limiting large gatherings of people in North Carolina, those plans were canceled, Oakley said.

Read More