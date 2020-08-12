Orange County officials declare August 24 as Kobe Bryant Day

(CNN) Orange County's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to declare August 24 as Kobe Bryant Day.

Bryant wore the numbers 8 and 24 during his NBA career, which is why August 24 was chosen as the date to commemorate Bryant, said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel.

"A treasured member of our Orange County community, Kobe Bryant was the basketball legend that inspired so many young men and women to pursue their dreams and never give up," Steel said.

"I'm proposing August 24 to be dedicated to the memory of Kobe Bryant, and all that he brought to Orange County community, which to (sic) strive to live by his words of encouraging those around us to never give up on their dreams," Steel said. "The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do."

Read More