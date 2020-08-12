Park named after police chief who threw Jackie Robinson out of a game in 1946 is renamed

(CNN) A Florida park named after a police chief who once threw Jackie Robinson out of a game to uphold segregation has been renamed.

Roy G. Williams was the police chief in Sanford, Florida, from the 1920s through the 1960s. On Monday, the city commission passed a resolution renaming Roy G. Williams Park as "Elliott Avenue Park," a reference to the street the park is on.

Williams, the resolution says, took prisoners from the city jail and forced them to work on his Georgia farm, for which he was jailed.

"It is clear that the City would not want to have a park named after Mr. Williams," the resolution states

The incident with legendary baseball player Robinson, though, took place in 1946, about midway through Williams' tenure.

