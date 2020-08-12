$8 million in drugs seized in largest heroin bust in Georgia's history, officials say

(CNN) An Atlanta man has been indicted on federal charges related to the largest heroin bust in Georgia's history, according to officials.

Antonio DeShawn Daniels, also known as "Freckleface Shawn," was arrested on July 27 after federal authorities executed search warrants on multiple locations in Atlanta where he was known to distribute drugs, according to the US Attorney's Office of North District of Georgia

In total, authorities said they seized 170 kilograms of heroin, 10 kilograms of cocaine, eight kilograms of marijuana, more than $1 million in cash, and 41 firearms.

"That's a ridiculous amount of heroin. I was stunned," Robert J. Murphy, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlanta Field Division, said at a news conference on Wednesday.

"Several kilos would be a big seizure in the past," he added. "I never in my entire 30-plus years of law enforcement would have ever expected to see this much heroin seized here in Atlanta."