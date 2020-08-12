Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) A 15-year-old boy has raised over $13,000 in donations for homeless veterans, special needs children, and first responders by selling and donating wooden flags he carves himself.

In 2019, Lorenzo Liberti met a homeless veteran while serving meals at a food pantry with his church youth group.

The tenth grader from Lakewood Ranch, Florida, couldn't understand how someone who had served the country ended up abandoned, he says.

"He inspired me to be the change and make a difference," Lorenzo says.

Lorenzo's father wanted him to be productive over the summer, "so I started tinkering with wood," he says.

