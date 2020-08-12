Father and son doctors die of coronavirus weeks apart after being hospitalized on Father's Day

(CNN) Two well-known physicians from Florida, a father and son, have died from Covid-19 complications, according to a family member.

Dr. Carlos Vallejo, 57, and his father, Dr. Jorge Vallejo, 89, were hospitalized during the early morning hours of Father's Day. They died five weeks apart, said Carlos' son, Charlie Vallejo.

Dr. Jorge Vallejo was a retired obstetrician and gynecologist who practiced for more than 45 years in the Miami area and treated celebrities, like salsa singer Celia Cruz. He was known for delivering one of the smallest babies in the world, a 22-week-old who weighed 15 ounces.

He moved his family, including a 2-year-old Carlos, to Miami from Guantanamo, Cuba, in 1965. All three of his sons studied medicine, too.

Dr. Carlos Vallejo was on the frontlines of the pandemic, suiting up in full personal protective equipment and treating dozens of Covid-19 patients at any point in time.

