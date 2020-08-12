FC Dallas soccer game will be the first major league team sports event played in front of a crowd since pandemic

(CNN) Despite the state recently experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, will play host Wednesday to the first Major League Soccer game of the season with fans in attendance.

FC Dallas will be facing off against Nashville SC at 7:30 p.m. in the opener of two back-to-back matchups.

Both teams were forced to withdraw from the recent MLS is Back tournament due to Covid-19 outbreaks among staff and players.

MLS is the first major team sports league to host a game in front of fans since the coronavirus pandemic forced leagues to suspend or delay their respective seasons in March.

The NBA, NHL and MLB have resumed or begun their seasons, but there have been no fans in attendance.