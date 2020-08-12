Another city votes to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus

(CNN) The Philadelphia Art Commission, which approves the design and location of construction projects and public art on city property, voted Wednesday to remove the statue of Christopher Columbus in Marconi Plaza.

The commission voted 8-0 with one abstention to remove the statue, with the caveat that the city report back on its process to find the statue a new permanent home every six months.

"I would like to see the sculpture removed from its space for a lot of reasons, one of them is safety for both the sculpture and the public. I would like to see it put into storage and a group of people immediately get together and start figuring out how to get it on private property, " Philadelphia Art and Architecture Commission member Robert Roesch said.

Roesch went on to say he couldn't imagine seeing the statue sitting in storage the rest of its life and voted it should be temporarily removed. Art commission member Carmen Miguel said both sides had very strong arguments for the statue and removing it didn't mean destroying it.

The Italian American community has adopted the statue of Christopher Columbus as a symbol of a long journey, Philadelphia Art Commission Chair Alan Greenberger said during Wednesday's vote.

