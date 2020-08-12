LAPD investigating possible 'swatting' incident at BLM activist's home

(CNN) The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating a possible swatting incident after heavily armed officers were called to the home of a prominent Black Lives Matter activist on Wednesday morning.

An LAPD spokesperson tells CNN that officers responded to a call of a reported kidnapping at Melina Abdullah's home at 8:53 a.m. PT on Wednesday. The call, however, appears to have been a swatting and is under investigation, the spokesperson said.

Swatting is a dangerous prank call made to authorities with the express purpose of luring them to a location where they are led to believe a horrific crime has been committed or is in progress.

Abdullah, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and a Cal State L.A. professor, streamed live video on her Instagram account Wednesday morning showing heavily armed officers assembled outside her home.

"We were called to this location that there is a male in there holding you guys hostage and he wants $1 million or he's going to kill you within an hour," an officer standing outside her home could be heard saying on the video. "We just want to make sure you're OK."

