'Extremely serious' train derailment in Aberdeenshire, Scotland

(CNN) A train has derailed in Aberdeenshire, northeastern Scotland, in what the country's First Minister describes as an "extremely serious incident."

The derailment occurred on Wednesday morning on the line at Stonehaven, British Transport Police (BTP) said in a tweet

Speaking to the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there had been early reports of serious injuries and mentioned that the area had suffered from significant storms.

"Officers were called to the scene at 9.43am and remain there alongside paramedics and the fire brigade," BTP wrote.

The derailment is an "extremely serious incident," Sturgeon tweeted. "I've had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated. All my thoughts are with those involved."

Read More