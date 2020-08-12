'Extremely serious' train derailment in Aberdeenshire, Scotland

(CNN) A train has derailed in Aberdeenshire, northeastern Scotland, in what Scotland's First Minister describes as an "extremely serious incident."

The derailment occurred on Wednesday morning on the line at Stonehaven, British Transport Police (BTP) said in a tweet

"Officers were called to the scene at 9.43am and remain there alongside paramedics and the fire brigade," BTP wrote.

The derailment is an "extremely serious incident," First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted. "I've had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated. All my thoughts are with those involved."

Photos show there were at least six ambulance vehicles, an air ambulance, and a number of police cars at the site, the PA Media news agency reports.

