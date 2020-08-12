On the first day of school, the teacher cried
Canton, Georgia (CNN)After 28 years as a schoolteacher, Tracy Strange knew how the first week should go. The school would smell fresh and clean. The floors would be polished. The children would be hopeful, their enthusiasm not yet diminished by the fatigue of the year. She would learn their names, teach them the basics of human anatomy, and introduce them to a model skeleton named Fred.
