Tracy woke up early on Monday, August 3, the first day of school at Sequoyah High in Cherokee County. But she never left the house. Instead she drank her coffee alone and worried about the other teachers. And she cried.
"We all just want to do our jobs," she told me on the phone later that week. "We want to be alive to do them."
Tracy is 53, with a minor heart ailment and a more serious lung condition. Her father smoked in the home when she was a child, leaving her vulnerable to respiratory viruses. In 2014, a bad case of the flu became pneumonia and put her in the hospital. Now her in-laws live with her. Both are in their 70s. Her mother-in-law has diabetes and high blood pressure; her father-in-law has Parkinson's Disease and takes immunosuppressive drugs for his rheumatoid arthritis. All that to say why Tracy could not afford to bring home the coronavirus.
As Georgia's infection rate soared in July,
many districts chose not to physically re-open schools in August. But in Cherokee County, an upscale area of about 250,000
in the green hills between Atlanta and the Appalachian Mountains, parents wanted a choice. According to district spokeswoman Barbara Jacoby, the county gave it to them. Students could learn digitally from home or in person at school. But teachers would have no such choice. Even if they were teaching virtual classes, they would have to do so from a school building. And students would not be required
to wear masks.
For Tracy, the risk was too great. She resigned and applied for early retirement. On the Friday before school started, she went to her empty classroom and prepared it for the teacher who would take her place. She hooked up the printer, arranged the tables and chairs, and said good-bye to Fred the skeleton.
Then she went home to worry and wait. She considered herself lucky. Although she would take a financial penalty for early retirement, she could stay home. Other teachers decided they could not. Some were single mothers. She couldn't stop thinking about them.
The district's first letter came home last Tuesday, the second day of school. At Sixes Elementary School in Canton, a second-grader tested positive
for Covid-19. The classroom would be temporarily closed. The teacher and 20 students would be quarantined for two weeks. On Wednesday two more positive tests were reported at two other schools. On Thursday, two more. By Friday, with a dozen positive tests across the district, more than 250 people
were under quarantine. It was all happening even faster than Tracy expected.