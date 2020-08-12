In a series of essays called The Distance, Thomas Lake is telling the stories of Americans living through the pandemic. Email thomas.lake@cnn.com if you have a story idea.

Canton, Georgia (CNN) After 28 years as a schoolteacher, Tracy Strange knew how the first week should go. The school would smell fresh and clean. The floors would be polished. The children would be hopeful, their enthusiasm not yet diminished by the fatigue of the year. She would learn their names, teach them the basics of human anatomy, and introduce them to a model skeleton named Fred.

Thomas Lake

Tracy woke up early on Monday, August 3, the first day of school at Sequoyah High in Cherokee County. But she never left the house. Instead she drank her coffee alone and worried about the other teachers. And she cried.

"We all just want to do our jobs," she told me on the phone later that week. "We want to be alive to do them."

