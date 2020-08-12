Try this 5-minute yoga routine before bedtime

Think you don't have time for a workout? Join Stephanie Mansour for a five-part series of five-minute workouts to get moving again. This is Part I.

(CNN) Having a morning routine to boost energy is a great way to start the day, but what if you wake up every morning knowing that your bedtime routine is really to blame for your lack of energy and focus?

A good night's rest isn't just important for energy and focus; research has shown that it's especially important for a strong immune system and fighting off infection — something that's top of mind especially because of the pandemic.

Maybe your sleep has taken a hit amid the uncertainty of our current times. Perhaps you fall asleep easily but have a difficult time staying asleep. Or, you've spent countless nights lying awake in bed frustrated because you can't fall asleep. One study showed a high frequency of insomnia during the pandemic. And some