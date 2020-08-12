A pandemic school supplies list

Here are nine school year essentials for students returning during the coronavirus pandemic. Max Pepper/CNN

The basics: Kids still need paper, erasers and scissors whether they're learning at home or school.

The new basics: Kids need to have face masks to wear and hand sanitizer (when they can't wash their hands).

Lanyards: Lanyards or other cords are good for keeping masks around a child's neck.

Connectivity: With so much learning happening online, reliable Wi-Fi or hard-wired Ethernet is a necessity.

A device: Parents, schools and school districts need to equip each student with a mobile device so everyone can learn virtually.

Headphones: They help kids tune out siblings and working parents at home or fellow students at school to focus on their lessons.

A workspace: Parents who can swing it may want to get each child a desk.

Visible schedule: Listing a daily schedule and objectives on a whiteboard or flip-chart paper helps keeps kids and adults organized.