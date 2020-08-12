Woot! is back at it again with another amazing one-day sale; this time, it’s on a handful of Philips Hue light strips, bulbs, switches and LED bars.

As a refresher, Philips Hue’s smart lights are controlled primarily through an app on your phone, allowing you to set timers, change colors and more. The downside: Hue products are normally some of the more expensive smart lighting products you can buy. So when a sale like this comes along, it’s one you want to take advantage of.

Keep in mind, everything listed in the sale is refurbished. You’re not getting a brand new product, but rest assured that it’s been tested and still works perfectly. Plus, you’ll be saving money on an in-demand device.

Philips Hue Smart Hub ($39.99, originally $59.99; woot.com)

Philips Hue Smart Hub PHOTO: Philips Hue

The second generation Philips Hue Smart Hub is $39.99, down from $59.99. If you’re going to install any Hue bulbs, you’ll need a hub in order to take full advantage of the app, third-party services and controlling your lights when you’re away from home.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Lighting Starter Kit ($159.99, originally $199; woot.com)

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Lighting Starter Kit PHOTO: Philips Hue

Also discounted today is the Hue white and color smart lighting starter kit, priced at $159.99. It’s normally $199, but you can typically find it on Amazon for $189. Included in the kit is the hub and four light bulbs — basically, everything you need to bring Hue into you home.

Bulbs, switches and more

Philips Hue devices PHOTO: Philips Hue

If you already have a Hub and want to add more lights to your setup, a four pack of Hue 3rd generation White bulbs is $32.99, or you can get a 2-pack of A19 white bulbs for $22.99. The Hue Tap smart light switch is $27.99, down from $49.99. With the switch, you can set the different buttons to control or trigger different light scenes without having to open the app on your phone.