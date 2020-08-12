With more than 500 million items, Amazon is often the first place people look when it comes to finding everyday household goods, problem-solving products and unique gifts alike. But the downside to having so much stuff up for grabs is that it can be overwhelming to sift through the noise and discover something special.

Amazon’s Interesting Finds page, featuring a mix of ingenious and wacky products, is a good place to start your search. To help you out, we’ve scoured that page — along with the rest of Amazon — to compile a list of 20 especially noteworthy top-rated products.

Amco Rub-a-Way Bar Stainless Steel Odor Absorber ($8.38; amazon.com)

Amco Rub-a-Way Bar Stainless Steel Odor Absorber PHOTO: Amazon

Unfortunately, some of the most delicious cooking ingredients can leave a stinky residue on your hands. This stainless steel soap bar is great for scrubbing away lingering odors from things like garlic, onions and fish.

Wacaco Minipresso Portable Espresso Machine ($49.90; amazon.com)

Wacaco Minipresso Portable Espresso Machine PHOTO: Amazon

This nifty espresso maker doesn’t require any batteries or electricity, and at less than a pound, it’s perfect for getting your caffeine fix on the go — or if you’ve simply got limited counter space.

Esarora Ice Roller (starting at $21.99; amazon.com)

Esarora Ice Roller PHOTO: Amazon

The popular little device — a favorite of beauty bloggers and also Jimmy Fallon — is great for de-puffing your face, soothing irritated skin or simply cooling off on a hot summer day. Just pop the roller head in the freezer for a few minutes/hours (depending on your desired level of chill), reattach to the handle and then glide over your skin for a refreshing massage.

Wowgo Hands-Free Neckband Fan (starting at $18.59, originally starting at $19.59; amazon.com)

Wowgo Hands-Free Neckband Fan PHOTO: Amazon

This rechargeable fan wraps around your neck like a pair of headphones, keeping your hands free as it keeps you cool. Don’t worry about getting funny looks; instead, pity anyone who does not yet know the joy of having a personal fan attached to their head on a hot day.

BlissLights Sky Lite Star Projector With LED Nebula Cloud ($59.99; amazon.com)

BlissLights Sky Lite Star Projector With LED Nebula Cloud PHOTO: Amazon

A major upgrade from those glow-in-the-dark stars you stuck on the ceiling as a kid, this laser projector will cast a gorgeous starry scene over any room in the house. The Sky Lite has more than 1,000 5-star reviews, with folks deeming it “magical,” “maybe one of my top 10 purchases” and “what I need right now in this 2020 quarantine.”

UrbanEco Outdoors Oversize Lightweight Beach Blanket ($28.95, originally $31.90; amazon.com)