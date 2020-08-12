With more than 500 million items, Amazon is often the first place people look when it comes to finding everyday household goods, problem-solving products and unique gifts alike. But the downside to having so much stuff up for grabs is that it can be overwhelming to sift through the noise and discover something special.

Amazon’s Interesting Finds page, featuring a mix of ingenious and wacky products, is a good place to start your search. To help you out, we’ve scoured that page — along with the rest of Amazon — to compile a list of 20 especially noteworthy top-rated products.

Amco Rub-a-Way Bar Stainless Steel Odor Absorber ($8.38; amazon.com)

Amco Rub-a-Way Bar Stainless Steel Odor Absorber PHOTO: Amazon

Unfortunately, some of the most delicious cooking ingredients can leave a stinky residue on your hands. This stainless steel soap bar is great for scrubbing away lingering odors from things like garlic, onions and fish.

Wacaco Minipresso Portable Espresso Machine ($49.90; amazon.com)

Wacaco Minipresso Portable Espresso Machine PHOTO: Amazon

This nifty espresso maker doesn’t require any batteries or electricity, and at less than a pound, it’s perfect for getting your caffeine fix on the go — or if you’ve simply got limited counter space.

Esarora Ice Roller (starting at $21.99; amazon.com)

Esarora Ice Roller PHOTO: Amazon

The popular little device — a favorite of beauty bloggers and also Jimmy Fallon — is great for de-puffing your face, soothing irritated skin or simply cooling off on a hot summer day. Just pop the roller head in the freezer for a few minutes/hours (depending on your desired level of chill), reattach to the handle and then glide over your skin for a refreshing massage.