It’s been nearly a year since Panos Panay teased the future of Surface at Microsoft’s fall hardware event. Microsoft’s chief product officer showed off two folding Surface devices: a larger folding dual-screen device called the Surface Neo and the Surface Duo, a dual-screen folding phone.

And, surprise, surprise, the Surface Duo is up for preorder right now and lands on Sept. 10. It starts at $1,399 unlocked for 128GB or $1,499 for 256GBs. You can get it unlocked with support for a physical Nano-SIM and an eSIM, or locked to AT&T with just the physical Nano-SIM slot.

As Microsoft teased last October, the Surface Duo runs Android with full access to the Play Store, which gives you access to the mobile apps you need right away and there isn’t concern about developer adoption.

It’s kind of like a Moleskine notebook on the outside with a seemingly Surface-like design. Microsoft opted for a Corning Gorilla Glass build all around in a Graphite Gray color that looks sleek. Think of it as a book. There’s a shiny Microsoft logo on the front and it opens to reveal not one, but two displays connected with a 360-degree hinge with bezels on the top, bottom and sides.

PHOTO: Microsoft

The Duo charges via USB-C port, and when opened, is super thin (4.8 millimeters). Microsoft says it’s the world’s thinnest foldable device. It also weighs just 250 grams, is 93.3 millimeters wide and 145 millimeters tall.

It comes with a bumper case in Glacier (a smooth white), a fast charging 18-watt USB-C wall plug, a USB-C cable and a SIM ejector tool. All in all, for $1,399 or $1,499, it seems like a standard package with a nice bonus of a case.

But there’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s start with the idea behind the Duo.

Phone from first glance, Surface when you linger

PHOTO: Microsoft

With Android on board, specifically Android 10, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GBs of RAM on the inside, it feels like a smartphone.

At $1,399, it’s the same price as a Galaxy S20 Ultra or a maxed-out iPhone 11 Pro Max, but what’s the advantage?

Well, it’s a Surface phone combined with the ethos of Microsoft. It’s all about keeping your flow and letting you accomplish what you need to do. Some of the user interface elements feel like Windows — apps are squares with rounded edges and the pulldown quick settings gives us vibes from Windows 10. It looks quite modern.

And pushing that modernness are the dual screens. You get two 5.6-inch AMOLED Pixel Sense Displays, the same technology used on other Surface screens. These each measure in with a resolution of 1800x1350 with 401 pixels-per inch set in a 4:3 aspect ratio. These form an 8.1-inch AMOLED Pix