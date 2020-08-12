When you’re looking to get the most out of your music, a great pair of headphones can make all the difference. Over-ear headphones, at times affectionately referred to as cans, can give you some of the best sound. But with such an abundance of options, it’s not always easy to find the pair that’ll fit your needs. How do you ensure you’re getting the best quality? And, if you’re on a budget, which ones strike the best balance between cost and quality?

Well, we’re here to answer those questions for you. We continually test the latest and greatest headphone offerings as they come onto the market (evidenced here, as our top overall pick, Sony’s latest over-ear cans, have unseated our previous top choice, the company’s older XM3s). We rate each pair based on sound quality, build, comfort and more. After jamming out to countless playlists over the past six months, here is our current list of the best over-ear headphones:

A quick look at the winners

Sony’s WH-1000XM4s — the 2020 successors to our previous top pick, the XM3s — proved to be the best over-ear cans. Simply put: They completely outperformed the rest of our testing pool in terms of sound quality, comfort, battery life and noise cancellation. What’s more, these feature a custom processor and algorithm that work in real time to upscale the audio, significantly improving the crispness of any given track. At $349.99, they’re a big investment, but one that will last for years to come.

For running, working out and just getting in the zone, our runner up, the Jabra Elite 85h, will hit all the right notes. Though they’re on the bulkier side, they have a great control scheme for exercise, featuring large, easy-to-locate buttons on the right cup. They also hold well on your head, which we confirmed during a 45-minute run — there was no slippage or shifting of the headphones.

If you need headphones that can be worn on long walks, intercontinental flights or just around the house, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are our go-to for comfort. There’s some serious memory foam plush in both the ear cups and top headband. Imagine tucking your head into two mini-mattresses that delightfully conform to your ears.

Lastly, at the relatively affordable price of $199.95 (on-sale now for $149.95), JBL’s Live 650TNC shined as our value pick. They may not be the flashiest, but these headphones actually matched the Jabra Elite 85h in terms of sound quality and scored just below them on features. The JBL cans held our attention with clear playback of vocals (no artifacts like crackling), punchy drums and an impressive three-dimensional soundstage.

A deeper dive into the winners

Best overall over-ear headphones: Sony WH-1000XM4 ($349.99; amazon.com)