Standing desks started gaining popularity around 10 years ago when medical experts began warning that sitting all day wasn’t great for health — and, in fact, it could be dangerous. Ample research has pointed out that too much sitting can raise your risk for developing serious health concerns, including obesity and metabolic syndrome. And believe it or not, sitting too much can even increase your chance of dying from cardiovascular disease and cancer.

However, the key isn’t standing; it’s actually moving your body over the course of the day, which is difficult for many of us in this new work-from-home world.

Benefits of standing desks

“The big thing is just changing positions is important, for overall spine and back health,” explains Boston-based orthopedic spine surgeon at Tufts Medical Center and clinical instructor at Tufts University School of Medicine Dr. Ashley Rogerson. “When you’re sitting in a chair for too long with poor posture in sedentary jobs, it makes you kind of prone to sort of chronic low back and neck pain. I see probably a handful of patients a week that are now working from home or just less active than they would be normally that have developed sort of acute and chronic neck pain and back pain.”

PHOTO: iStock

Dr. Blake Dircksen, doctor of physical therapy and certified strength and conditioning specialist at Bespoke Treatments New York, agrees. “The biggest benefit of a standing desk is that it adds movement variety to our workday,” he says. “Our bodies crave movement, and when we are in one position for too long, our bodies start to get achy.”

Standing desks are good for almost everyone, says Rogerson. “As long as you can stand and walk, there’s no absolute contraindication for having a standing desk, but I would say if you’re prone to foot pain, if you have foot issues, then standing for long periods of time may aggravate that chronic foot or ankle pain.”

The good news? There are tons of standing and adjustable desks available for all budgets, so read on to find the best choice for you.

Best sit stand desks

“Ideally, in [an] effort to consistently vary between a sitting and standing position, look for an easily adjustable desk that can go from a low, seated position, to a tall, standing one,” says Dircksen.

Jarvis Laminate Standing Desk ($584; amazon.com)

Jarvis Laminate Standing Desk PHOTO: Amazon

This award-winning motorized adjustable desk is an editor favorite and features an eco-friendly laminate desktop and seven-year warranty.

Workplace2.0 Height-Adjustable Table ($680.99; staples.com)

Workplace2.0 Height-Adjustable Table PHOTO: Staples

This height-adjustable work table gives you the ability to sit or stand as you go through your workday. The large table works as a computer desk and allows space for writing or drawing projects.

Techni Mobili Sit-to-Stand Rolling Adjustable Height Laptop Cart ($87.99, originally $111.60; wayfair.com)

Techni Mobili Sit-to-Stand Rolling Adjustable Height Laptop Cart PHOTO: Amazon

This high-rated little desk easily adjusts from sitting to standing, has shelves for stashing pens and snacks, and is “a good standing desk for limited space,” according to a reviewer.

Steelcase Airtouch Height-Adjustable Standing Desk ($1,812, originally $2,703; wayfair.com)

Steelcase Airtouch Height-Adjustable Standing Desk PHOTO: Wayfair

This stunning desk from Steelcase is one of the highest-rat