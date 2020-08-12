Widower installs wax statue of late wife in dream home she tragically never got to see

(CNN) An Indian widower has installed a life-sized wax statue of his late wife in the dream house they were building together before she died.

Businessman Srinivas Gupta unveiled the statue at a housewarming party, held last Friday at his new family home in Koppal, in the southern state of Karnataka. The property had been his late wife Madhavi's idea -- but she died in a car crash in 2017 before construction work had finished.

So to commemorate her, and lend her presence to the home, Gupta installed the statue.

Photos from the housewarming party, shared with CNN by Gupta, show the statue of Madhavi sitting on a couch wearing a pink sari and gold jewelry. It's incredibly lifelike, down to the individual strands of hair around her temples and the lines on her skin.

The Gupta family before the car accident.

"The planning for the house was all done by her and we couldn't imagine entering this new house without her," said Anusha, one of Gupta's two daughters.

Read More