Namibia president says Germany's reparation offer for colonial-era mass killings 'not acceptable'

(CNN) Namibia President Hage Geingob says his government has turned down Germany's offer of compensation for colonial-era killings, calling it "not acceptable."

Geingob said in a statement that Germany has continued to call efforts to seek redress with the government and those affected in the conflict "healing of wounds" instead of reparations.

"The current offer for reparations made by the German Government remains an outstanding issue and is not acceptable to the Namibian Government," the president said in the statement on Tuesday.

He did not give details of the offer.

CNN reached out to Germany's Ministry for Foreign Affairs for comment but is yet to receive a response.

Descendants of the few survivors are still seeking $4 billion compensation from the German government for what they claim was an orchestrated campaign of extermination that preceded Germany's genocidal policies of World War II.

And for many years the Namibian government had asked Germany to call the war genocide and commit to reparations to the affected tribes.

While Germany has acknowledged and expressed regrets for its imperial troops' role in the conflict, it has refused to pay compensation.

In the statement on Tuesday, Geingob said both governments have agreed to a political settlement, and its representative will continue to negotiate a revised offer.