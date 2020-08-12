Beyoncé's Black Parade Route catalog giving African-owned businesses a boost

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Anyango Mpinga woke up August 1 to multiple social media comments and messages informing her that her fashion brand was featured on the website of one of the most popular entertainers in the world -- Beyoncé.

"There was a comment from one of my followers on Instagram that said, "Oh, your work is featuring on Beyoncé."

"I was confused at first because as far as I knew, I hadn't sent Beyoncé anything," Mpinga said, laughing.

The fashion designer from Kenya would later find out that her business -- Anyango Mpinga -- had been listed as part of the "Black Parade Route, " a directory of Black- and African-owned small businesses curated by Beyoncé and Zerina Akers.

Akers is Beyoncé's stylist and the founder of Black Owned Everything , a compilation of businesses across various fields run by Black entrepreneurs.