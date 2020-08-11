This was excerpted from the August 11 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Satire is now dead.

We joked recently that when US President Donald Trump went to Mount Rushmore last month, he probably saw himself up there on the rocky crags with George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. Turns out it was no joke.

Trump told South Dakota's Gov Kristi Noem in 2018 that he aspired to have his face immortalized on the monument. Now, the New York Times reports that a White House aide contacted Noem's office last year to ask about the procedure for adding new presidents to the mountain. The governor didn't get out her chisel -- but she did offer Trump a replica of the iconic monument with his face staring out.

Trump denies the whole thing, while allowing it seems like a "good idea." And though adding himself to Mt. Rushmore fits into his pattern of life-long self branding, it would be pretty extraordinary for Trump to see himself in such exalted company after struggling to achieve any meaningful legislative or foreign policy achievement. More than 160,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus under his watch.

On the other hand, the President regularly appears to think he's hitting 'em out of the park. One reason might be his sources of information — he sees fact-based coverage as fake news and relies on conservative channels and commentators who rarely even talk about his failings, like the pandemic.

Read More