In pictures: Mauritius oil spill in the Indian Ocean
A large streak of oil leaks from the MV Wakashio, off the coast of Mauritius, on August 6.
In pictures: Mauritius oil spill in the Indian Ocean
Local volunteers clean up oil washing up on the beach, on August 9.
In pictures: Mauritius oil spill in the Indian Ocean
Washed up oil is seen on a beach in Mauritius, on August 9.
In pictures: Mauritius oil spill in the Indian Ocean
This aerial shows a large patch of leaked oil and the wrecked ship, on August 8.
In pictures: Mauritius oil spill in the Indian Ocean
Bystanders look at MV Wakashio from the shore, on August 6.
In pictures: Mauritius oil spill in the Indian Ocean
Leaked oil is pushed by currents in the bay of Grand Port, on August 8.
In pictures: Mauritius oil spill in the Indian Ocean
The wrecked ship and leaking oil is seen from the air, on August 7.
In pictures: Mauritius oil spill in the Indian Ocean
Workers are seen on the ship, on August 7.
In pictures: Mauritius oil spill in the Indian Ocean
A man scoops leaked oil from the water, on August 8.