The ship that leaked oil into pristine Mauritian waters could break in two. That would be an environmental catastrophe

By Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 6:24 AM ET, Tue August 11, 2020

A large streak of oil leaks from the MV Wakashio, off the coast of Mauritius, on August 6.
Local volunteers clean up oil washing up on the beach, on August 9.
Washed up oil is seen on a beach in Mauritius, on August 9.
This aerial shows a large patch of leaked oil and the wrecked ship, on August 8.
Bystanders look at MV Wakashio from the shore, on August 6.
Leaked oil is pushed by currents in the bay of Grand Port, on August 8.
The wrecked ship and leaking oil is seen from the air, on August 7.
Workers are seen on the ship, on August 7.
A man scoops leaked oil from the water, on August 8.
