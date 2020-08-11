Hurricane Elida churns in the Pacific while Atlantic forecasters watch what could become Josephine

(CNN) As the peak of hurricane season nears, two storms are being monitored for possible impacts on land, one in the Pacific and one in the Atlantic.

Elida, a strong Category 1 hurricane with winds as high as 90 mph, is forecast to stay out in the eastern Pacific. It will not impact land directly, but hazards from hurricanes extend well beyond the center of the storm.

Swells generated by Elida are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents along the west-central Mexican coast and the Southern Baja California Peninsula.

Offshore swells as high as 25 feet will also be a hazard for mariners.

With the derecho on Monday you may have missed Hurricane #Elida in the Eastern Pacific. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect but ocean swells may cause life-threatening surf & rip currents along the west coast of #Mexico & #BajaCalifornia. https://t.co/qGdHTcDE3G pic.twitter.com/m6vH1ZLoZl — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) August 11, 2020

"Although Elida is a hurricane, it will likely track to the northwest over colder water and die," said CNN meteorologist Chad Myers.

