The FDA is recalling some potatoes, lemons, limes and oranges due to potential listeria contamination

(CNN) First it was onions and now, it's lemons, limes, oranges and potatoes.

The FDA has announced a voluntary recall by Freshouse II LLC due to a potential listeria contamination.

The recall was issued after Freshouse found Listeria monocytogenes on a piece of equipment at one of its packing facilities, according to a statement on the FDA website.

"We voluntarily issued this recall out of an abundance of caution with the steadfast intent to minimize even the slightest risk to public health," Freshouse President Jamey Friedman said in a statement.

Fresh from the Start branded lemons are being recalled.

The recalled products were shipped directly to retailer distribution centers in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia and to wholesalers in Maryland and North Carolina. Affected products include Freshouse Limes, Nature's Promise Organic Limes, Fresh from the Start red potatoes and Lemons, as well as Wegmans Lemons and California Valencia Oranges.