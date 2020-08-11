Liberty University has announced an interim president after Jerry Falwell's leave of absence

(CNN) Liberty University has chosen an acting president to take the place of former President Jerry Falwell Jr., who was put on an "indefinite leave of absence."

Falwell had come under fire in recent days after posting a picture on Instagram that depicted him with his pants unzipped and his midsection visible to the camera.

Chairman Dr. Jerry Prevo will now serve as acting president effective immediately, the university announced Monday. He has served on the Liberty University Board of Trustees since 1996 and has been the Board Chairman since 2003, and he recently retired as the Senior Pastor of Anchorage Baptist Temple in Anchorage, Alaska, after serving there for 47 years.

Prevo will step aside from his role as Chairman of the Liberty University Board of Trustees for the duration of his service as acting president, a release from the university said.

"We have a world-class leadership team at Liberty University who will support me in running our operations on a day-to-day basis and fulfilling our spiritual mission unabated: Training Champions for Christ," Dr. Prevo said in the release. "Please pray for us as well as the Falwell family as we embark on our academic year and so we may continue to be united in our common purpose and our faith in Christ."

