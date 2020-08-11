Former Victoria's Secret CEO agreed to written deposition in Epstein accuser suit

(CNN) Les Wexner, the former head of the parent company that owns Victoria's Secret, has agreed to answer written deposition questions in a lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre and attorney Alan Dershowitz, but Dershowitz wants him to testify in person or on camera, according to newly unsealed documents.

Dershowitz's attorneys have subpoenaed Wexner to testify in person on September 4 in Columbus, Ohio, as well as requested documents involving Epstein, Giuffre, and correspondence with her attorneys. Dershowitz's attorneys outline documents they are requesting in one of the letters, including communications between Wexner and his attorney John Zeiger, and any attorney representing Giuffre, as well as documents concerning "any offer, agreement or promise Wexner made to help Epstein accusers." Wexner's attorneys have pushed back, saying much of the information Dershowitz's legal team is requesting is protected by attorney-client privilege.

The court documents were unsealed Monday by a federal judge in the suit between Giuffre and Dershowitz. Giuffre alleges that Epstein sexually abused her between 2000 and 2002 when she was a minor, and that he "lent" her out to others including Dershowitz for "sexual purposes," an allegation Dershowitz denies. Giuffre is suing Dershowitz for defamation for accusing Giuffre and her attorneys of hatching a scheme to falsely accuse Dershowitz of sex trafficking to extort money from Wexner.

Attorneys for Dershowitz are seeking to depose Wexner to try to prove that Giuffre's claims that Wexner sexually abused her were part of an extortion attempt, the documents show.

In a statement to CNN, Dershowitz called Giuffre a "serial liar."

