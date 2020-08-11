A man faces hate crime charges after feds say he burned a cross and displayed a swastika to intimidate his Black neighbor

(CNN) An Indiana man who burned crosses, displayed swastikas and made signs with racist slurs was charged with a hate crime for intimidating his Black neighbor, the Department of Justice said this week.

Shepherd Hoehn, 50, was also charged with two counts of unlawful weapons possession, the DOJ said.

The intimidation began when his Black neighbor, who investigators did not name, was removing a tree from his own property in Lawrence, Indiana, the DOJ said.

A construction crew came to Hoehn's neighbor's home in mid-June and began to remove the tree. Hoehn became angry at his neighbor's decision to remove the tree and "took several steps to intimidate and interfere with his neighbor and the construction workers," according to a complaint filed in connection with the matter.

Among his intimidation tactics, according to the DOJ: Burning a cross above the fence line facing his neighbor's property, displaying a swastika on the outer side of his fence and making a large sign with "anti-Black racial slurs" next to the swastika.

