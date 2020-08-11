Not just for tomboys (and their parents): Kids and gender roles

Proving 'Strong is the New Pretty'
In Kate T. Parker's new book, "Strong is the New Pretty: A Celebration of Girls Being Themselves," girls share what makes them feel strong. "When my mom showed me this shot, it made me believe I could be as tough as I look," said Parker's daughter Ella, then 9, of the image on the cover. She was scared the night before her first triathlon when her mom took the photo.
Olivia J., 9: "We are undefeated and plan on staying that way."
Maddie, 7: "I never met a female firefighter before. Now, I know it's possible to be one."
Sabrina, 6: "I love water polo, and I can lift just one eyebrow, and I speak Farsi and play tennis, and I can make people laugh by making funny faces."
Syd, 8: "I tried to bulldoze my little brother, but my mom said no."
Abigail, 17: "When I am in the air, I feel like I am flying. At the end of a jump, my mind is completely clear."
Rachel, 11: "In wrestling, girls have an advantage. The guys think less of you until you are face-to-face with them!"