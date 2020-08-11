Not just for tomboys (and their parents): Kids and gender roles

Photos: Proving 'Strong is the New Pretty'

In Kate T. Parker's new book, "Strong is the New Pretty: A Celebration of Girls Being Themselves," girls share what makes them feel strong. "When my mom showed me this shot, it made me believe I could be as tough as I look," said Parker's daughter Ella, then 9, of the image on the cover. She was scared the night before her first triathlon when her mom took the photo.